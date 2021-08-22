UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 National Tally Of Active Cases Shows Persistent Surge

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 05:20 PM

COVID-19 national tally of active cases shows persistent surge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded as 89,334, one of the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Sunday with 3,842 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 3,477 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

75 corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 70 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and five of them were perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab.

Out of the total 75 deaths occurred, 28 of them were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 5,301 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 150 infected people admitted during past 24 hours in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 7.1 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 43 percent, Bahawalpur 66 percent, Peshawar 42 percent and Multan 69 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Abbottabad 75 percent, Swat 83 percent, Swabi 67 percent, and Peshawar 52 percent.

Around 496 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Some 53,527 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 16,306 in Sindh, 20,220 in Punjab, 9,567 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,938 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,657 in Balochistan, 851 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 988 in AJK.

Around 1,009,555 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,123,812 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 30,597, Balochistan 31,819, GB 9,617, ICT 96,030, KP 156,365, Punjab 379,574 and Sindh 419,810.

About 24,923 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 6,590 people perished in Sindh, 23 of them died in the hospitals and one out of the hospital on Saturday.

11,527 people died in Punjab died with 22 deaths occured in past 24 hours. Some 18 individuals died in the hospitals and four out of the hospitals.

As many as 4,772 people expired in KP, 22 of them died in hospitals on Saturday, 851 individuals died in ICT, three of them perished in the hospital on Saturday, 335 people died in Balochistan, 170 infected people perished in GB, one of them died in the hospital on Saturday and 678 people died in AJK, three of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Saturday.

A total of 17,222,569 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Some 5,776 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.

