Covid-19 National Tally Of Active Cases Shows Declining Trend

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Friday was recorded 60,952 with 2,233 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,789 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty corona patients died during the past 24 hours, 45 of whom were under treatment in different hospitals and five of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Out of the total 50 deaths that occurred, 14 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 4,409 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 4.23 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 63 percent, Bahawalpur 40 percent, Lahore 52 percent, and Multan 84 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per the medical requirement of Covid patient) were also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 54 percent, Sargodha 49 percent, Faisalabad 46 percent, and Multan 53 percent.

Around 484 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on a ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 52,788 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 18,952 in Sindh, 14,666 in Punjab, 12,029 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,721 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,300 in Balochistan, 410 Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 710 in AJK.

Around 1,146,394 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,234,828 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered, and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 33,955, Balochistan 32,828, GB 10,286, ICT 104,764, KP 172,498, Punjab 426,639 and Sindh 453,858.

About 27,482 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 7,316 people perished in Sindh, five of them died in the hospitals and one out of the hospital on Thursday.

12,514 people died in Punjab with 24 deaths occurred during the past 24 hours. Some 20 individuals died in the hospitals and four out of the hospitals.

As many as 5,480 people expired in KP, 17 of them died in hospitals on Thursday, 909 individuals died in ICT, two of them died in the hospital on Thursday, 345 people died in Balochistan, 184 infected people perished in GB, one of them died in the hospital on Thursday and 734 people died in AJK due to the deadly virus.

A total of 19,102,117 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Some 4,663 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.

