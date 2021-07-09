COVID-19 national tally records surge in positivity ratio, active cases

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 35,573 with 1,737 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 774 people recovering from the disease during last 24 hours.

Twenty-five coronavirus patients have died during past 24 hours, 24 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and one of them perished in their respective homes or quarantine facilities, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh and followed by Punjab. Out of the total 25 deaths occurred, 16 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 1,971 COVID-19 infected patients under treatment in critical condition were admitted in various COVID-19 dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

National COVID-19 positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 3.65%. The COVID-19 positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 14%, Lahore 18%, Bahawalpur 12% and Multan 14%. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 36%, Multan 17%, Skardu 67% and Rawalpindi 20%.

Around 210 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 47,528 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 16,102 in Sindh, 17,196 in Punjab, 9,547 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,978 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,397 in Balochistan, 475 in GB, and 833 in AJK.

Around 911,383 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 969,476 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 20,811, Balochistan 27,781, GB 6,700, ICT 83,400, KP 139,008, Punjab 347,553 and Sindh 344,223.

About 22,520 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,566 people perished in Sindh, 13 of them died in hospitals and one out of the hospitals.

Some 10,805 people died in Punjab with seven deaths occurred in hospitals during the past 24 hours.

As many as 4,348 people expired in KP, two of them died in the hospitals, 782 individuals died in ICT, one of them died in the hospitals, 317 people died in Balochistan, 111 infected people perished in GB and 591 people in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus, one out of the hospital.

A total of 14,960,221 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 2,244 corona patients were admitted to the hospitals.