COVID-19 national tally reports 8.46% positivity ratio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The national tally on Saturday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 66,287 with 4,950 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 1,321 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-five corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 59 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and six of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab.

Out of the total 65 deaths occurred, 26 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 3,187 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 70 of them admitted during past 24 hours in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 8.46 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 39%, Lahore 21%, Peshawar 28% and Karachi 18%.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 39%, Karachi 55%, Abbottabad 45% and Peshawar 33%.

Around 319 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Some 58,479 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 21,578 in Sindh, 18,571 in Punjab, 10,036 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,536 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 2,400 in Balochistan, 859 in GB, and 1,499 in AJK.

Around 940,164 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,029,811 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 24,145, Balochistan 30,289, GB 8,096, ICT 87,304, KP 143,673, Punjab 356,211 and Sindh 380,093.

About 23,360 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,971 people perished in Sindh, 21 of them died in the hospitals and three out of the hospitals on Friday.

11,041 people died in Punjab died with 22 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. Some 19 individuals died in the hospitals and three out of the hospitals.

As many as 4,456 people expired in KP, 12 of them died in hospitals on Friday, 801 individuals died in ICT, two of them died in the hospitals in past 24 hours, 328 people died in Balochistan, one of them perished in the hospital on Friday, 141 infected people perished in GB, four of them expired in the hospitals on Friday and 622 people died in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 15,995,153 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Some 3,614 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.