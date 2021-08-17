UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 National Tally Reports Above 6% National Positivity Ratio

Tue 17th August 2021

COVID-19 national tally reports above 6% national positivity ratio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 87,423 the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Tuesday with 3,221 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,291 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Eighty-five corona patients died during past 24 hours, 85 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and ten of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 85 deaths occurred, 43 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 4,896 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 109 infected admitted in past 24 hours in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 6.6 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 48%, Bahawalpur 48%, Peshawar 43% and Multan 45%.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 45%, Abbottabad 73%, Karachi 58%, and Gujranwala 57%.

Around 492 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Some 48,181 tests were conducted across the country during last 24 hours, including 13,695 in Sindh, 20,496 in Punjab, 8,009 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,966 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 456 in Balochistan, 676 in GB, and 883 in AJK.

Around 993,304 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,105,300 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 29,593, Balochistan 31,632, GB 9,442, ICT 94,402, KP 153,134, Punjab 373,718 and Sindh 413,379.

About 24,573 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 6,475 people perished in Sindh, 34 of them died in the hospitals and two out of the hospitals during last 24 hours.

11,412 people died in Punjab with 40 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. Some 32 individuals died in the hospitals and eight out of the hospitals.

As many as 4,679 people expired in KP, 11 of them died in hospitals in past 24 hours, 837 individuals died in ICT, three of them died in the hospitals in past 24 hours, 335 people died in Balochistan, 166 infected people perished in GB, two of them expired in the hospitals on Monday and 669 people died in AJK, three of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospitals on Monday.

A total of 16,950,196 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Some 5,356 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.

