COVID-19 national tally reports below 6% positivity ratio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 91,015 on Sunday with 3,153 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 3,797 people recovering from the disease during past 24 hours.

58 corona patients have died during last 24 hours, 56 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and two of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 58 deaths occurred, 19 were on ventilators.

There were 5,370 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded as 5.45 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 52 percent, Bahawalpur 47 percent, Lahore 59 percent and Multan 76 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Sargodha 78 percent, Swabi 72 percent, Multan 66 percent, and Gujrat 63 percent.

Around 552 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 57,792 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 17,846 in Sindh, 20,963 in Punjab, 11,537 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,003 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,050 in Balochistan, 577 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 816 in AJK.

Around 1,086,785 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,204,520 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 33,268, Balochistan 32,569, GB 10,162, ICT 102,617, KP 168,258, Punjab 413,182 and Sindh 444,464.

About 26,720 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 7,133 people perished in Sindh, 17 of them died in the hospitals on Saturday.

12,211 people died in Punjab died with 13 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. Some 11 individuals died in the hospitals and two out of the hospitals.

As many as 5,250 people expired in KP, 25 of them died in hospitals on Saturday, 887 individuals died in ICT, one of them expired in the hospital on Saturday, 342 people died in Balochistan, 179 infected people perished in GB, and 718 people died in AJK, two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospitals on Saturday.

A total of 18,468,570 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Some 5,715 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.