Covid-19 National Tally Reports Consistent Positivity Ratio Decline

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 04:40 PM

Covid-19 national tally reports consistent positivity ratio decline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 pandemic on Sunday reported decline in national positivity ratio below 2% amid declining disease trend and death rate.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet on it's official handle shares the latest disease statistics.

The nerve centre of the country in its fight against the pandemic wrote that some 44,831 tests were conducted across the country with 720 more people testing positive for the contagious disease.

There were 1,958 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 1.60%.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

During the past 24 hours, some 17 infected patients died due to the deadly virus including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes.

