COVID-19 national tally reports daily active cases above 32000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The national tally on Saturday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 32,319 with 1,400 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 957 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

34 corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 31 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and three of them perished in their respective homes or quarantine facilities, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh and followed by Punjab. Out of the total 34 deaths, 17 were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 1,871 covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition and eight of them were admitted in various covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country during past 24 hours.

The National covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 2.91 percent.

The covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 19 percent, Lahore 17 percent, Bahawalpur 16 percent and Multan 19 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities as Gilgit 73 percent, Muzaffarabad 19 percent, Karachi 26 percent and Rawalpindi 19 percent.

Around 212 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 48,027 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 16,985 in Sindh, 16,973 in Punjab, 9,399 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,225 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,121 in Balochistan, 634 in GB, and 690 in AJK.

Around 906,387 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 961,085 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 20,458, Balochistan 27,295, GB 6,331, ICT 82,845, KP 138,306, Punjab 346,582 and Sindh 339,268.

About 22,379 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,497 people perished in Sindh, 17 of them died in hospitals and two out of the hospitals on Friday.

Some 10,767 people died in Punjab with five deaths occurred in the hospitals and one out of the hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As many as 4,329 people expired in KP, five of them died in hospitals, 779 individuals died in ICT, 310 people died in Balochistan, one of them died in the hospitals, 111 infected people perished in GB and 586 people in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus, three of them died in the hospitals.

A total of 14,685,198 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 2,111 corona patients were admitted in hospitals.