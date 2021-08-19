COVID-19 national tally reports increased deaths, positivity ratio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 88,209 on Thursday with 4,373 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 2,977 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-four corona patients have died during past 24 hours, including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

There were 4,939 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition including 54 more admitted during past 24 hours in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 7.

86 percent. The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

Some 55,634 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday.

Around 999,403 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,113,647 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 30,111, Balochistan 31,726, GB 9,526, ICT 95,196, KP 154,606, Punjab 376,252 and Sindh 416,230.

About 24,713 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.