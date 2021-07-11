COVID-19 national tally reports show rise in active cases; over 4% positivity ratio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The national tally on Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded as 37,499 with 1,980 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 908 people recovering from the disease whereas 70 infected persons were admitted in the hospitals in critical condition during the last 24 hours.

27 corona patients died during last 24 hours, 26 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and one in his respective home or quarantine facility, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Most of the deaths were reported from Sindh and followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the total 27 deaths occurred, 16 were on ventilators.

There were 2,119 covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition and 70 of them were admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country during last 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during last 24 hours was recorded 4.09 percent. The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 15 percent, Lahore 17 percent, Bahawalpur 18 percent and Multan 13 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 36 percent, Skardu 67 percent, Karachi 32 percent and Swabi 38 percent.

Around 211 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 48,382 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 16,929 in Sindh, 17,062 in Punjab, 10,035 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,670 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,039 in Balochistan, 641 in GB, and 1,006 in AJK.

Around 913,203 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 973,284 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,067, Balochistan 27,961, GB 6,851, ICT 83,647, KP 139,313, Punjab 348,085 and Sindh 346,360.

About 22,582deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,599 people perished in Sindh, 15 of them died in hospitals and one out of the hospitals in the past 24 hours. Some 10,819 people died in Punjab with four deaths occurred in hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As many as 4,359 people expired in KP, six of them died in hospitals, 783 individuals died in ICT, one of them expired in the hospital, 317 people died in Balochistan, 111 infected people perished in GB and 594 people in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 15,056,787 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 2,390 corona patients were admitted in hospitals.