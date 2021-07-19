COVID-19 national tally reports spike in active cases; positivity ratio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded as 48,850 with 2,452 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 903 people recovering from the disease whereas 24 infected people were admitted in the hospitals in critical condition during the last 24 hours.

Around 30 corona patients died during last 24 hours, 28 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and two in their respective homes or quarantine facility, according to the latest updates issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Most of the deaths were reported from Sindh and followed by Punjab. Out of the total 30 deaths occurred, 21 were on ventilators.

There were 2,532 conronavirus infected patients under treatment in critical condition and 24 of them were admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country during last 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during last 24 hours was recorded as 4.95 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 22 percent, Lahore 19 percent, Peshawar 18 percent and Skardu 25 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 36 percent, Skardu 75 percent, Karachi 43 percent and Swabi 34 percent.

Around 245 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Some 49,503 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 19,655 in Sindh, 17,178 in Punjab, 7,168 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,916 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,962 in Balochistan, 612 in GB, and 1,012 in AJK.

Around 920,066 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 991,727 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir 22,116, Balochistan 29,110, GB 7,414, ICT 84,722, KP 140,818, Punjab 350,618 and Sindh 356,929.

About 22,811 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,720 people perished in Sindh, 17 of them died in hospitals and one out of the hospitals in the past 24 hours.

Some 10,881 people died in Punjab with nine deaths occurred in hospitals and one out of the hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As many as 4,386 people expired in KP, one of them died in hospitals, 787 individuals died in ICT, 319 people died in Balochistan, 117 infected people perished in GB, one of them expired in the hospital, and 601 people in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 15,443,477 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 2,830 corona patients were admitted in the hospitals.