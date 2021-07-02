COVID-19 national tally reports spike in daily positive cases

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 31,910 with 1,277 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 1,110 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Twenty-four corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 21 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and three of them perished in their respective homes or quarantine facilities, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh and followed by Punjab. Out of the total 24 deaths occurred, 11 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 1,863 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition and 19 of them were admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country during past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 2.72 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 20 percent, Lahore 17 percent, Bahawalpur 18 percent and Multan 24 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 64 percent, Muzaffarabad 19 percent, Karachi 25 percent and Rawalpindi 18 percent.

Around 228 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 46,941 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 13,935 in Sindh, 19,157 in Punjab, 9,555 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,956 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 962 in Balochistan, 676 in GB, and 700 in AJK.

Around 905,430 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 959,685 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 20,405, Balochistan 27,242, GB 6,239, ICT 82,779, KP 138,179, Punjab 346,454 and Sindh 338,387.

About 22,345 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,478 people perished in Sindh, 11 of them died in hospitals and three out of the hospitals on Thursday.

Some 10,761 people died in Punjab with six deaths occurred in the hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As many as 4,324 people expired in KP, four of them died in hospitals, 779 individuals died in ICT, 309 people died in Balochistan, 111 infected people perished in GB and 583 people in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 14,637,171 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 2,112 corona patients were admitted in hospitals.