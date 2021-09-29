Covid-19 national tally shows declining disease trend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Wednesday was recorded 48,506 with 1,560 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,970 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty-two corona patients died during past 24 hours, 46 of whom were under treatment in different hospitals and six of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of the total 52 deaths, 19 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 3,948 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 3.19 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 40 percent, Bahawalpur 35 percent, Lahore 45 percent and Multan 84 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 43 percent, Sargodha 47 percent, Peshawar 45 percent and Bannu 45 percent.

Around 462 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 48,836 tests were conducted across the country , including 14,781 in Sindh, 17,800 in Punjab, 10,012 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,305 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 906 in Balochistan, 299 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 733 in AJK.

Around 1,167,189 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,243,385 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,101, Balochistan 32,888, GB 10,311, ICT 105,287, KP 173,548, Punjab 430,353 and Sindh 456,897.

About 27,690 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 7,379 people perished in Sindh, 15 of them died in the hospitals and three out of the hospitals during last 24 hours.

12,595 people died in Punjab with 20 deaths occurred during past 24 hours. 17 of the deceased died in the hospitals and three out of the hospitals.

As many as 5,525 people expired in KP, 11 of them died in hospitals, 922 individuals died in ICT, three of them died in the hospitals , 348 people died in Balochistan, 184 infected people perished in GB, and 737 people died in AJK.

A total of 19,333,471 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Some 4,154 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.