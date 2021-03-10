COVID-19: NCOC puts restrictions in public and private places

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has announced summer vacations in all educational institutions of seven districts of Punjab including Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujrat, Multan, Rawalpindi and Sialkot amid increasing cases of COVID-19.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-10th, 2021) National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday put restrictions in public and private places as well as the educational institutions amid fears of COVID-19.

Addressing a joint press conference, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr. Faisal Sultan and Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood said that 50 per cent attendance would be ensured in all state institutions.

Faisal Sultan declared wearing of masks as mandatory and extended ban on cinemas and restaurants till the further orders in April, 2021.

He stated that the situation in Gilgit Baltistan was stable but some regions in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were affected with the virus.

He said that the provincial and the local government would impose smart lockdowns in these areas.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announce summer vacation in all educational institutions including Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Rawalpindi and Sialkot.

“There will be summer vacations from March 15 to March 28,” said Shafqat Mahmood, adding that all educational institutions including all schools, colleges and universities will remain close.

He stated that O and A level exams would go as per their schedule.

The exams of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th examination would also be held in May and June 2021.