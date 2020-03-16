COVID-19: NH&MP officials provided booklet on safety measures

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have issued safety instructions to ensure safety of its staff and their families from the coronavirus that had killed many across the globe.

The booklet, containing precautionary measures for police officials particularly, has been forwarded to all zones of NH&MP for protecting the employees and their families from the pandemic, a senior officer of police told APP.

He said the booklet was prepared after consulting with renowned medical experts, which extensively highlighted the safety measures and the disease symptoms.