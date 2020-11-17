COVID-19: Nine more died, 904 infected

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Shah sharing daily Coronavirus situation report with the media said that nine more patients died lifting the death toll to 2760 and 904 new cases emerged when 12430 samples were tested raising the tally to 157,432.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that nine more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2760 that came to a 1.8 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,430 samples were tested which diagnosed 904 cases that constituted 7.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,832,857 tests have been conducted against 157,432 cases were detected, of them 91 percent or 143,652 patients have recovered, including 400 overnight.

The CM said that currently 11,020 patients were under treatment; of them 10,505 were in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 510 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 422 patients was stated to be critical, of them 40 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM, out of 904 new patients, 610 have been detected from Karachi, of them 247 from Central, 160 South, 65 Central, 56 Malir and 10 West. Hyderabad has 86 cases, Shikarpur 26, Larkana 20, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Kashmore 18, Jacobabad and Mirpurkhas 10 each, Umerkot nine, Badin eight, Ghotki, Naushehroferoze and Tando Allahayar seven each, Dadu four, Khairpur and Thatta three each, Jamshoro, Sanghar and Sukkur two each, Kambar and Matiari one each.

Shah urged people of the province to stay safe by washing or sanitizing hands, wear masks and avoid hand shake.