UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: No Gas Shortage In Islamabad Region: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL)

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:48 PM

COVID-19: No gas shortage in Islamabad region: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL)

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Wednesday clarified that there was no gas shortage in any area of the Islamabad region in the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Wednesday clarified that there was no gas shortage in any area of the Islamabad region in the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

"Infrastructure development projects are already underway in the areas where the consumers used to face gas supply or pressure issues in past," a spokesman for the company said.

He said the company had fully authorized the regional management to take timely and appropriate action to address consumer complaints in the prevailing situation.

Keeping in view the consumers' hardships, the spokesman said the company had been advertizing telephone number of regional offices for filing complaints about gas supply or low pressure issues.

The consumers could contact General Manager Islamabad Region on 03335482013, Chief Engineer Muhammad Nazir on 03364367575, Deputy Chief Engineer Metering Masam Ibrar on 0332�4047722, Deputy Chief Engineer Operations Zahid Ali on 03364046622, Deputy Chief Engineer Maintenance Syed Muhammad Raza on 03334777526, Deputy Chief Engineer Customer Services Shakeel Ahmed on 03008502981, Executive Engineer Metering Ehsan Ellahi Mirza on 03364199961,Executive Engineer Metering on 03354234343, Executive Engineer Operations Arbab Hussain on 03338389701, Executive Engineer Maintenance Shahzad Saleem on 03354238282 and Officer Customer Services Reham Hashmi on 03455295486 numbers for redressal of their complaints.

Related Topics

Islamabad Shortage Company Shakeel Gas SNGPL Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus economics: roundup of radical policy s ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Airline Says UAE Annuls Permit for Flight ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Russia Up by 163 to 658 Over ..

3 minutes ago

Outlaw held for looting Rs 2.8m from ATM

14 minutes ago

Five terrorists held, two bombs recovered

3 minutes ago

640 pilgrims having negative coronavirus shifts th ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.