COVID-19: No gas shortage in Islamabad region: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Wednesday clarified that there was no gas shortage in any area of the Islamabad region in the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

"Infrastructure development projects are already underway in the areas where the consumers used to face gas supply or pressure issues in past," a spokesman for the company said.

He said the company had fully authorized the regional management to take timely and appropriate action to address consumer complaints in the prevailing situation.

Keeping in view the consumers' hardships, the spokesman said the company had been advertizing telephone number of regional offices for filing complaints about gas supply or low pressure issues.

The consumers could contact General Manager Islamabad Region on 03335482013, Chief Engineer Muhammad Nazir on 03364367575, Deputy Chief Engineer Metering Masam Ibrar on 0332�4047722, Deputy Chief Engineer Operations Zahid Ali on 03364046622, Deputy Chief Engineer Maintenance Syed Muhammad Raza on 03334777526, Deputy Chief Engineer Customer Services Shakeel Ahmed on 03008502981, Executive Engineer Metering Ehsan Ellahi Mirza on 03364199961,Executive Engineer Metering on 03354234343, Executive Engineer Operations Arbab Hussain on 03338389701, Executive Engineer Maintenance Shahzad Saleem on 03354238282 and Officer Customer Services Reham Hashmi on 03455295486 numbers for redressal of their complaints.