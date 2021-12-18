UrduPoint.com

COVID-19: No More Death, Infects 141 Others

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 10:20 PM

COVID-19: no more death, infects 141 others

Fortunately no death were reported from coronavirus on Saturday, however 141 new cases emerged when 11,161 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Fortunately no death were reported from coronavirus on Saturday, however 141 new cases emerged when 11,161 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday.

Mr Shah said that fortunately no death was reported on Saturday. He said that till last Friday the number death and was 7,649. Mr. Shah said that 11,161 samples were tested which detected 141 cases that constituted 1.3 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 6,958,400 tests have been conducted against which 477,964 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.5 percent or 465,866 patients have recovered, including 3 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,449 patients were under treatment, of them 4,288 were in home isolation, 22 at isolation centers and 139 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 131 patients was stated to be critical, including 10 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 141 new cases, 27 have been detected from Karachi, including 19 from East, six South, Korangi and Central one each. Shaheed Benazirabad 20, Jamshoro 15, Matiari 13, Hyderabad 12, Sujawal 10, Badin eight, Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sanghar, Shikarpur and Sukkur four each, Ghotki, Tharparkar and Umerkot three each and Tando Muhammad Khan two.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 26,611,684 vaccinations have been administered up to December 16 adding that during the last 24 hours 201,083 vaccines were inoculated - in total 26,812,767 vaccines have administered which constituted 48.88 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The Chief Minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Badin Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Dadu Ghotki Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Sujawal December Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Senate confirms Bauer as envoy to France

US Senate confirms Bauer as envoy to France

4 minutes ago
 President underscores need for production of envir ..

President underscores need for production of environment friendly energy

4 minutes ago
 Over 5.106m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in ..

Over 5.106m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 London Mayor Declares 'Major Incident' Over Spread ..

London Mayor Declares 'Major Incident' Over Spread of Omicron Variant

4 minutes ago
 Floods displace thousands in Malaysia

Floods displace thousands in Malaysia

7 minutes ago
 Schumer Trades Vote on Cruz's Nord Stream 2 Bill f ..

Schumer Trades Vote on Cruz's Nord Stream 2 Bill for Confirmation of Biden's Nom ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.