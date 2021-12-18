COVID-19: no more death, infects 141 others

Fortunately no death were reported from coronavirus on Saturday, however 141 new cases emerged when 11,161 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Fortunately no death were reported from coronavirus on Saturday, however 141 new cases emerged when 11,161 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday.

Mr Shah said that fortunately no death was reported on Saturday. He said that till last Friday the number death and was 7,649. Mr. Shah said that 11,161 samples were tested which detected 141 cases that constituted 1.3 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 6,958,400 tests have been conducted against which 477,964 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.5 percent or 465,866 patients have recovered, including 3 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,449 patients were under treatment, of them 4,288 were in home isolation, 22 at isolation centers and 139 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 131 patients was stated to be critical, including 10 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 141 new cases, 27 have been detected from Karachi, including 19 from East, six South, Korangi and Central one each. Shaheed Benazirabad 20, Jamshoro 15, Matiari 13, Hyderabad 12, Sujawal 10, Badin eight, Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sanghar, Shikarpur and Sukkur four each, Ghotki, Tharparkar and Umerkot three each and Tando Muhammad Khan two.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 26,611,684 vaccinations have been administered up to December 16 adding that during the last 24 hours 201,083 vaccines were inoculated - in total 26,812,767 vaccines have administered which constituted 48.88 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The Chief Minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.