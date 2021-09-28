COVID-19 non-vaccination; Gulzar to seal wedding halls after Sep 30

Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Tuesday urged the owners of wedding halls and marques to vaccinate themselves and their staff before September 30 otherwise their halls would be sealed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Tuesday urged the owners of wedding halls and marques to vaccinate themselves and their staff before September 30 otherwise their halls would be sealed.

Presiding over a meeting to review the vaccination process in the district, he said that the government had earlier allowed only vaccinated people to attend wedding functions and indoor dining.

He said the owners and staff of the halls and restaurants needed to complete their vaccination of two doses before September 30 else not only heavy fines would be imposed on them but their halls would be sealed besides arrest.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Tuesday, around 45 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with ten belonged to Rawal Town, four from Potohar town, thirteen from Rawalpindi Cantt, two from Kahutta, six from Taxila, two from Kalar Syeda, four from Gujar Khan, two from Murree, and one each from Islamabad and Attock.

"Presently 8 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 50 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 37 in Institute of Urology, 29 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one each in District Headquarter hospital, Bilal hospital and Akhtar Memorial Trust." The report updated that six patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 74 stable and 47 on oxygen support. As many as 2,594,897 people including 42,019 health workers and 2,552,878 other adults and senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus while the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 4.11 per cent in the district, it added.