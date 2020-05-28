COVID-19 not disastrous in Pakistan as in other countries: Dr Zafar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Thursday said the prevailing situation of the coronavirus in the country was not disastrous due to the government's effective measures

The testing capacity had been increased and that was why more patients of the COVID-19 had been reported, he said talking to ptv.

He said the government was taking on broad the provincial governments regarding all the decisions to contain COVID-19.

The opposition parties instead of doing politics on the deadly virus should suggest measures to prevent spreading of the virus, he added.

The special assistant said this was a new virus and nobody knew about its negative effects on the humans. Even on medicine had been made till now to fight the disease.

He urged people to follow the Standard Operating Procedures, maintain social distancing, avoiding hand shakes, wear masks and gloves to keep themselves save from the virus.