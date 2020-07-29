UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Not Necessarily Changing With Seasons: WHO Expert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

COVID-19 not necessarily changing with seasons: WHO expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The change of season or weather did not seem to be affecting the spread of COVID-19, and the pandemic could come as "one wave" instead of multiple waves like influenza, a World Health Organisation (WHO) expert said.

"People are still thinking about seasons. What we all need to get our heads around is this is a new virus and... this one is behaving differently," said Dr. Margaret Harris, a WHO communications officer, at a virtual briefing in Geneva, Xinhua reported.

She said the season and weather did not seem to be affecting the spread of COVID-19.

Rather, it was people gathering and not observing distance that had an effect on the virus spread. And as a later flu season is expected in the southern hemisphere, everyone is encouraged to get vaccinated against flu.

According to the expert, the COVID-19 was a new respiratory virus which has been behaving differently and not necessarily changing with the seasons.

She said that WHO was not defining the pandemic in waves as it was all one wave, with its ups and downs, and the common task was to flatten it.

Related Topics

Weather World Geneva Influenza All

Recent Stories

ADJD launches &quot;Barzah with a businessman&quot ..

21 minutes ago

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

1 hour ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

1 hour ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.