Covid-19 Not Taken Seriously In Pakistan: Scholars

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Covid-19 not taken seriously in Pakistan: Scholars

Official authorities facing problems in taking mitigation measures against Covid-19 due myths spreading among the masses regarding the coronavirus and its vaccinations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Official authorities facing problems in taking mitigation measures against Covid-19 due myths spreading among the masses regarding the coronavirus and its vaccinations.

In such a scenario, there is a need to create awareness about Covid-19 as well as change the public's perception at the grassroots level by educating them regarding coronavirus and its impact on human lives and the importance of vaccinations and social distancing to combat the epidemic situation.

These views were expressed by the scholars during the two-day long workshop and group discussion on 'Corona Myth Buster' which was jointly organized by the Department of Microbiology University of Karachi and the London school of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine to address common myths prevailing in society about Covid-19 infection and its vaccines here at the ORIC Training Hall located in the old computer science building on Thursday .

Dr Sadia Saeed of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said that the two-day long activity aimed to understand the perception of people in Pakistan about Covid-19 and to educate them about the deadly disease.

According to her, false news was also spread about the coronavirus vaccine in different parts of society.

"Due to the lack of awareness, the coronavirus was not being taken as seriously as it is in Pakistan. There is a need to take it seriously and we all should work in this regard." Dr Sadia Saeed shared "Unfortunately, instead of encouraging people to get the corona vaccine in Pakistan, they are being made to think that the corona vaccine is harmful, which is a matter of the moment. A solution to any kind of ambiguity is inevitable." Meanwhile, Dr Urooj Zafar, from the Department of Microbiology said "Holding such awareness workshops frequently is the need of the hour because, without awareness, we cannot control such epidemics."On this occasion, the participants of the workshop were asked to fill out questionnaires related to coronavirus which would be sent to the covid-19 experts. Students were informed through scientific videos to convince them that the covid-19 vaccines were safe for humans. Later on, a question and answer session related to covid-19 has also held at the end.

The Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Professor Dr Bilquis Gul and the Chairman Department of Microbiology Professor Dr Tanveer Abbas and teachers and a good number of students were present.

