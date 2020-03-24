COVID-19: OGDCL converts its I-9 hostel building into quarantine center

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Tuesday converted its I-9 hostel building into a Quarantine Center, joining hands with the government in the fight to curb the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Assistant Commissioner Mahreen Baloch visited the the company's I-9 building and submitted a report to the District Administration of Islamabad, who approved the facility and declared it as the quarantine centre, a press release said.

The company would provide 50 'protective gears' to the quarantine staff to be deployed at the facility.

In addition to all the other facilities, the company would also provide food and medicines to the affected patients.

The OGDCL has always remained on the forefront to combat the natural calamities and contributed during the earthquake of 2005. It had also donated an amount of Rs 36 million for Diamer Bhasha Dam in the past.