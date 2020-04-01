All employees of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) would donate their two-day salary in the PM's Relief Fund established to mitigate financial sufferings of the people affected due to economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :All employees of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) would donate their two-day salary in the PM's Relief Fund established to mitigate financial sufferings of the people affected due to economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"During these challenging times, it is our duty to join hands and demonstrate that through collective efforts no challenge is insurmountable," the company said announcing the donation for the relief fund.

Highlighting the importance of collective responsibility, the company said the government alone could not undertake the relief work; "Society has to collaborate and cooperate." Meanwhile, the OGDCL I-9 hostel building, which was converted into a Quarantine Center last week, had been made operational, where the facilities including medicines, meal, bottled water, personal protective equipment, sanitizers and masks would be provided.

The facility, consisted of 30 rooms, has been equipped with all the medical-care required for the COVID-19 patients. Besides, a fully equipped ambulance with a ventilator has been placed at the disposal of the Quarantine center to meet any emergency.

For effective liaison with the district administration, the company has constituted a four-member management team, which would be available around the clock for any necessary assistance and facilitation.