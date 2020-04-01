UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Outbreak; Health Emergency Declared In Capital's Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 10:31 PM

COVID-19 outbreak; health emergency declared in capital's hospitals

The health ministry on Wednesday directed the administrations of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Polyclinic, Federal General Hospital and CDA's Capital Hospital to keep the doctors and paramedics ready for handling the situation arising out of COVID-19 outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The health ministry on Wednesday directed the administrations of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Polyclinic, Federal General Hospital and CDA's Capital Hospital to keep the doctors and paramedics ready for handling the situation arising out of COVID-19 outbreak.

The health emergency was declared to deal with the threats posed by the novel Coronavirus, a private news channel reported.

In an advisory issued by the ministry, the hospitals were directed to close OPDs till further orders and discharge the patients immediately who have recovered from their illnesses so as the resources could be utilized for COVID-19 patients.

In light of the prevailing situation, leaves of doctors and paramedical staff have been cancelled, the advisory said.

