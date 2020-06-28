COVID-19 outbreak: Lockdown leaves stage artists under serious financial crisis: ED Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic that has put serious impacts on various economic and social sectors whereas one of the most acclaimed fraternity of Stage theater industry is going through tough time as most of the artists were almost penniless who are white-collar people and don't beg for a living rather accept charity to feed their families. Executive Director National Institute of Folk and Cultural Heritage (Lok Virsa) Talha Ali Khan Kushvaha told APP that lockdown followed by the Coronavirus outbreak has left stage artists, makeup artists and supporting staff with no livelihood to survive as they were left no other source of income.

In an exclusive interview with APP, he said that theater industry should be allowed to go operational amid the relevant standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government. He said the majority of the people in theatre industry were currently faced with financial crises.

He requested to grant permission to the theatre industry to operate with precautionary measures since this would allow the artists and people associated with theatres to resume work.

