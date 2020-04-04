COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan Hindu Council rejects Indian media propaganda

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has shown extreme anger over fabricated news reports appearing in various media outlets, specially in Indian media.

"News reports claiming that Pakistan refuses to give food to Hindus as Covid-19 rages are baseless and fabricated," Dr Ramesh Vankwani, who is also a prominent Hindu lawmaker, said on Saturday.

He said that Pakistan Hindu Council, in the Coronavirus outbreak, was closely monitoring the situation, and has not received any such complaint by local Hindu community regarding discrimination, as claimed by the Indian media, said a statement issued here Saturday.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani further said that Pakistan Hindu Council, in its nationwide ration distribution drive, was also providing food items to deserving families, without any religious discrimination.

He said that this critical time demands everyone to join hands in fight against corona threat. "However, it is very unfortunate that some elements are trying to fulfill their vested interest by indulging in such negative activities," he regretted.

"This is time to promote tolerance, harmony and love to all, rather than spreading hatred and misunderstandings among the society," Dr Ramesh stated.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani also made an appeal for taking extreme care while expressing views regarding Corona virus outbreak and other humanitarian crisis.