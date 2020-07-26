UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: Over 15,000 People Get Free Tele-health Service

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad administration has provided free online consultation to around 15,000 people through an app 'Hello Doctor' to keep the Federal capital dwellers safe during the ongoing COVID-19.

"People were feeling anxious to visit doctor over fear of contracting coronavirus, than it was decided to make a joint venture (JV) with 'Hello Doctor' so they could get free medical services while staying at home during this pandemic, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told APP.

The doctors were certified with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), and were offering 24 hours free health care to the ailing humanity, he added.

He appealed the federal capital citizens to download this app and avail the free services of qualified doctors without any cost and protect you and your family against this deadly virus.

Earlier, he said, the JV was made for two months and now it has been further extended till the end of August, 2020.

Meanwhile, Khaliq Mahmood, a resident of Sector G-11 while sharing his experience told APP that he was worried for his family health and could not take them to the hospital over fear of contracting COVID-19.

"My cousin recommended me to download this app, he said and added that after downloading this app he was able to talk to the doctors regarding his family's health," he said.

Pakistan's famous Sikh artist, Taranjeet Singh appreciated the 'Hello Doctor' app for its exemplary services to mankind.

"In the times of COVID-19 when everybody is scared to step out of your home and you are being entertained on your mobile phone, it is nothing more than a blessing," he remarked.

