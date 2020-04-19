COVID-19: Overseas Ministry launches portal to update expats about special flight operation

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Saturday launched a web portal to update the Pakistanis expats about special flight operation, meant to repatriate stranded Pakistanis from abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ):The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Saturday launched a web portal to update the Pakistanis expats about special flight operation, meant to repatriate stranded Pakistanis from abroad.

All the details of special relief flights would be available at www.COVID.gov.pk, said the ministry in a statement.

The government policies and guidelines regarding repatriation of Pakistanis had also been placed at the portal.

According to the newly launched website, two flights would depart for Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia on Saturday.

A large number of nationals had been brought to Pakistan via 50 special flights so far, whereas 67 flights had left Pakistan to transport foreign nationals to their home countries.