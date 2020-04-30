COVID-19: Pakistan extends suspension of domestic flight operations till May 7

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday extended the suspension of domestic flight operations till May 7 in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"As per the government decision, the suspension of domestic flight operations, as effected earlier, has been extended upto Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2359 hours PST," a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a news release.

Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of domestic flights, reflected in the previous orders, would remain unchanged, he added.