COVID-19: Pakistan extends suspension of domestic flight operations till May 10

Pakistan on Thursday extended the suspension of domestic flight operations till May 10 in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday extended the suspension of domestic flight operations till May 10 in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"As per the government decision, the suspension of domestic flight operations, as effected earlier, has been extended upto Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 2359 hours PST," a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a news release.

Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of domestic flights, reflected in the previous orders, would remain unchange, he added.

On March 26, the government had suspended all types of domestic scheduled /non scheduled, chartered and private aircraft passenger flight operations for a period of one week initially.

Later, the suspension had been getting extensions from time to time in view of the COVID-19 evolving situation in the country.