UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: Pakistan Extends Suspension Of Domestic Flight Operations Till May 10

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:02 PM

COVID-19: Pakistan extends suspension of domestic flight operations till May 10

Pakistan on Thursday extended the suspension of domestic flight operations till May 10 in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday extended the suspension of domestic flight operations till May 10 in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"As per the government decision, the suspension of domestic flight operations, as effected earlier, has been extended upto Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 2359 hours PST," a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a news release.

Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of domestic flights, reflected in the previous orders, would remain unchange, he added.

On March 26, the government had suspended all types of domestic scheduled /non scheduled, chartered and private aircraft passenger flight operations for a period of one week initially.

Later, the suspension had been getting extensions from time to time in view of the COVID-19 evolving situation in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan March May Sunday 2020 All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in remote meeting of police heads ..

34 minutes ago

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

49 minutes ago

Railways police vows zero tolerance for the corrup ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 3510kg charas

43 minutes ago

Corona deepened poverty by affecting lower income ..

43 minutes ago

Journalists always risked their lives in pursuing ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.