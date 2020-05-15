UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: Pakistan Extends Suspension Of Int'l Flight Operations Till May 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:51 PM

Pakistan on Friday extended the suspension of international flight operations till May 31 in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday extended the suspension of international flight operations till May 31 in line with the national strategy to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"As per the government decision, the suspension of international flight operations, as effected earlier, has been extended up to Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2359 hours PST," a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a news release.

Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of international flights, reflected in the previous orders, would remain unchanged, he added.

On March 21, the government had suspended the operation of all international passenger/chartered and private flights to Pakistan initially for a period of two weeks.

Diplomats and special/cargo aircraft were exempted from the suspension with certain conditions and preventive measures against the virus.

Later, the suspension had been getting extensions from time to time in view of the COVID-19 evolving situation in the country.

