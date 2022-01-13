UrduPoint.com

COVID 19: Pakistan Revises Inbound Air Passengers' Quarantine Policy

Published January 13, 2022

COVID 19: Pakistan revises inbound air passengers' quarantine policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) on Wednesday abolished the 'centralized quarantine arrangements' for Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) positive inbound passengers, allowing them a 10-day self isolation at homes.

With revision of the inbound passengers' quarantine policy, the authority said in a late night tweet that "Now, all the passengers detected as positive in RAT on arrival at airports/border terminals will self isolate themselves for ten days (home) quarantine." It said all the inbound passengers who were currently quarantined at the centralized locations would be shifted accordingly.

Remaining protocols of the inbound testing policy will remain in place as per the previous notification.

In the PCAA's earlier notification, posted at its twitter handle on January 4, any and all passengers producing a positive RAT upon arrival were bound to be quarantined at a self-paid/Government facility for 10 days and a PCR test on 8th day of such quarantine.

Besides, among other protocols it had made the anti-coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination mandatory for all passengers of inbound flights from January 5, abolishing the lists of category B&C countries.

