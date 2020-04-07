COVID-19: PALPA assures cooperation in bringing back stranded Pakistani passengers to home

Pakistan Air Line Pilots' Association (PALPA) Tuesday assured the Aviation Division of its full cooperation in bringing back the Pakistani passengers, stranded in different countries after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, to home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Line Pilots' Association (PALPA) Tuesday assured the Aviation Division of its full cooperation in bringing back the Pakistani passengers, stranded in different countries after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, to home.

A three-member PALPA delegation called on Aviation Division Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy and "assured its full cooperation in the aviation operations for bringing the stranded passengers to Pakistan," a press release said.

Senior officers from the Aviation Division and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also attended the meeting.

The PALPA delegation also apprised the meeting about apprehensions of the cockpit and cabin crew regarding safety measures in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

The aviation secretary assured the delegation that the government would ensure the full implementation of the standard operating procedures made by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).