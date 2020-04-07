UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: PALPA Assures Cooperation In Bringing Back Stranded Pakistani Passengers To Home

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 06:31 PM

COVID-19: PALPA assures cooperation in bringing back stranded Pakistani passengers to home

Pakistan Air Line Pilots' Association (PALPA) Tuesday assured the Aviation Division of its full cooperation in bringing back the Pakistani passengers, stranded in different countries after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, to home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Line Pilots' Association (PALPA) Tuesday assured the Aviation Division of its full cooperation in bringing back the Pakistani passengers, stranded in different countries after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, to home.

A three-member PALPA delegation called on Aviation Division Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy and "assured its full cooperation in the aviation operations for bringing the stranded passengers to Pakistan," a press release said.

Senior officers from the Aviation Division and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also attended the meeting.

The PALPA delegation also apprised the meeting about apprehensions of the cockpit and cabin crew regarding safety measures in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

The aviation secretary assured the delegation that the government would ensure the full implementation of the standard operating procedures made by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Related Topics

Pakistan Nasir From Government PIA Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Waqar Younas asks PCB to make policy to stop exodu ..

2 minutes ago

150% rise in number of e-stores: TRA

21 minutes ago

'Coronavirus may increase in next few days'

38 minutes ago

Austria's Coronavirus Cases Climb by 332 with 23 D ..

28 seconds ago

Area of Fire in Chernobyl Zone Forestry Increases ..

30 seconds ago

COVID-19 Toll in Indonesia Tops 2,700, Death Toll ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.