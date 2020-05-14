UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Punjab Revenue Collection: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

COVID-19 pandemic affects Punjab revenue collection: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat on Wednesday said that uncertainty caused by COVID-19 pandemic had adversely affected the Punjab revenue collection and expenditures.

The minister stated this while chairing a special meeting of the Chief Minister Standing Committee for Finance, held in order to brief the cabinet about the difficulties faced by Punjab to prepare the budget 2020-21.

He said the provincial government was unable to make expenditures estimates for the next fiscal year.

He said the government was planning for fund raising from public sector assets from the next fiscal year to increase the indigenous resources, besides considering a mini-budget in the mid of the next fiscal year if the COVID-19 pandemic spread came under control.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Senior Minister Aleem Khan, Law Minister Raja Basharat, Advisor to Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik, Finance Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Chairman Planning and Development board Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh and other officials concern.

The minister also informed the meeting about step to end the subsidy culture along with implementing the public private partnership projects for allocation of more resources for the development projects.

The secretary Finance informed the meeting that the province saved Rs 60 billion by controlling the non-development expenditures during the year. The increase in retirement age, voluntary retirement schemes were being considered in the next budget, besides avoiding unnecessary appointment to control the current expenditure.

Dr Slaman Shah stressed the need for improving the efficiency and performance of the government departments for better implementation on the annual development plan. He requested the chief secretary to resolve the public department matters on public private partnership program. He suggested for fixing a timeline to each department for public private partnership projects.

The meeting also discussed hiring in the public private partnership authority, special corona allowances for frontline people. The committee recommended allowances for frontline workers only and strictly rejected any other recommendations on it.

The Finance Minister urged that the government salaried class officers should take their responsibility and perform the duties in need of hour when the government was facing COVID-19 pandemic along with financial constraints. He said the daily wagers and unemployed people were the top most priority of the government.

