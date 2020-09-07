COVID-19 pandemic changed lifestyle of common man, especially children

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lifestyle of the common man, especially affecting the living pattern of children

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lifestyle of the common man, especially affecting the living pattern of children.

The long indoor stays of children during the Covid-19 holidays has compelled the children to start playing old traditional games including hide and seek, ludo and others online games on social media networking sites. During the early months of COVID-19 holidays, children used to spend their leisure period by watching tv, playing mobile games but with the passage of time children switched over to old traditional games to entertain themselves.

Pre-school children used to play a game namely 'dress up game'� �in which kids used to wear different clothes. They learn how to wear dresses in the early age. This could be the good habit for them in the childhood.

Taimoor Iqbal, a father of 8th class student said during the holidays his daughter Sadia used to play different games including ludo and some other online popular games - now she is switching over to physical activity games.

On the other hand his son likes to play football in the home for over 2 hour daily.

During early months of holiday, he spent time on social media during the period of corona virus, he added.

"Schools were closed for over 5 months, young children are now getting bored in homes they spent most of the time in playing games in nearby ground. My seven years old son was playing cricket all the time with friends at nearby ground," he said. It was good news that the schools like to be reopened form September 15, he added. � William Pervaiz, a father of 6 class daughter said his daughter watch tutorials, planting saplings in her garden and spend most of the time in watching gardening tutorial.

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had issued a guideline for parents before re-opening of schools which was shared on mobile networks through sms.

According to guidelines children should be sent to school with mask, in case of symptoms of cough or sick in children should stay at home, if children was not feeling well should be consulted doctors for proper check up, in case of positive case, school administration should be informed.