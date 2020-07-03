UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Pandemic; FJWU Launches Counseling Service

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:20 PM

COVID-19 pandemic; FJWU launches counseling service

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :From the platform of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Head of Behavioral Sciences Department, Dr. Aneela Maqsood initiated and led a volunteer campaign in alliance with a team of volunteer national and international health professionals who are committed to offer volunteer services to deal with massive need of psychological services to support the community during COVID-19 pandemic.

FJWU managed to build an alliance in collaboration with Psychology Department of University of Sargodha, Dr. Najma Malik- Chairperson Psy. Dept., Chief Psychologist Dr. Shoaib Kiani, University of Sheffield, UK, Dr. Parveen Ali, Head of Nursing Studies Program, University of Houston Clear Lake, Houston, Texas USA, Dr. Samian Masood Gazail, Mental Health Services Ltd, Surrey, UK, Director & Prof. Dr. Ghazala Rehman, kids Hearts Hospital, UAE, Head of Psychology Dept., Prof. Dr. Tahir Saeed, Manchester Global Foundation, Prof. Dr. Nusrat Hussain and members from UK-Pakistan Science Innovation Global Network (UPSIGN), Pakistan Medical Association, Prof. Dr. Tahir Saeed, members from British Psychological Society & British Clinical Society and Mental Health First Aid England.

The team members are committed to offer volunteer services to deal with massive need of psychological services to support the community. The alliance group is committed to provide psychoeducation, psychological help & counseling using Digital Solutions. The alliance team provides a listening ear to the community and frontline health care professionals.

The experts are using digital platform to offer psychological services to Pakistani community to address psychological and medical symptoms associated with the pandemic.

Keeping in view the psychosocial impact of COVID-19, the services will be provided to the individuals and their families having a direct or indirect impact of Pandemic. Based on Biopsychosocial model, team will try to provide psychoeducation and coping strategies to deal with mass impact of pandemic upon physical, psychological, & social well-being. In addition to that psychological assistance will also be offered to the families to cope with incidence of abuse (verbal and physical), interpersonal conflicts and disputes. There is significant scientific evidence (as reported by United Nation 2020) suggesting an increase in physical and verbal violence.

Furthermore the team is encouraging the people to be more positive in this time of stress as positive attitude is a key to survive through any time of crisis and offering psychological assistance to the families coping with their grief, trauma and psychological symptoms who have lost their loved ones due to COVID-19.

Covid-19 pandemic has brought significant changes in work and family routines and lifestyle. Team will support the families how to adjust to new or novel situation and with rapid changes and social demands. Apart from that the experts are providing psychoeducational support fostering a systemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA UAE Sheffield Manchester Alliance Houston United Kingdom Turkish Lira 2020 Fatima Jinnah Women University University Of Sargodha Family From

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

5 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

6 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

10 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

18 minutes ago

Russia reports 6,718 new coronavirus infections

1 hour ago

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.