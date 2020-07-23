UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Pandemic: Meeting Discusses Artists' Financial Support

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Member Provincial Assembly Sadia Sohail Rana has said the Punjab government appreciates the role of artists and it is taking concrete steps for promotion of art in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Sadia Sohail Rana has said the Punjab government appreciates the role of artists and it is taking concrete steps for promotion of art in the country.

She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Artist Support Fund. here at Alhamra Art Centre on Thursday. The meeting discussed several issues related to welfare and financial support of artists during COVID-19 pandemic.

Sadia said that the government decision to expand the support fund was a great example of its efforts and commitment. She said, "Our artists play a vital role in beautifying our society and they are true ambassadors of Pakistan around the world." Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said that the programme would help promote arts and cultural activities.

She said that all cultural institutions, including the Lahore Arts Council were utilising all resources to make the Artist Support Fund a success. She said that for the artist community, a mobile app would be introduced soon to make it easier for artists to get support.

The meeting also considered the proposal to give Punjab Award to eminent personalities, who rendered outstanding services in the fields of literature and culture. Moreover, the members also reviewed applications for donations, received from deserving artists.

Deputy Secretary Information Naveed Anjum, Assistant Secretary Culture Farhat Jabeen, Director General Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) Sughra Sadaf, Director Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR) Abrar Ahmad and other officers from the Information and Culture Department were also present.

