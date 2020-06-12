COVID-19 pandemic: Pakistan Ulema Council urges care of deserving families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has called upon the mosque committees across country to take good care of the deserving families around them in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

The PUC representatives urged people to turn to Allah to seek His forgiveness and ensure implementation of the preventive and precautionary measures in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Pir Naqeebur Rehman, Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari and others urged in their Juma sermons that the elderly and children should stay at their homes and offer their prayers inside their homes to ensure their safety from coronavirus.

The clerics appealed that ulema should play their role in educating the public about the standard operating procedures (SOPs), set by the government against COVID-19.

The Pakistan Ulema Council and Darul Afta Pakistan also appealed to the public to observe SOPs in burial of coronavirus suspects, adding that relatives of coronavirus victims could contact the local leadership of the PUC for funeral prayers and burial of the virus victims.