COVID-19 pandemic: Ramadan Bazaars not to be set up in PB

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Chief Minister has been recommended that Ramadan Bazaars should not be set up anywhere in the province this year due to the current situation of COVID-19.

Senior Minister Punjab & food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said this while presiding over a high level meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Punjab on Wednesday.

He said that daily goods should also not be sold through trucks and sale points but steps should be taken to provide direct relief to the citizens in shape of cash for which Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar will give his final approval on Thursday.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that direct relief would be given to the people at any cost, adding that "However we have to look at security measures at all times and life of no one can be put at risk." He said that 'Ramadan Package' will benefit about two million families of Punjab and around 1.25 crore people.

Recommendations of this Cabinet Committee would be presented to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, following which, the district administration and other Government institutions will be able to distribute the cash quickly to the people.

He said that the Federal and Punjab governments were already providing financial support to the people in different ways and this 'Ramadan Package' would be another step by Punjab government to add relief to the people and it would be ensured that those families were reached who had yet not been provided financial assistance.

Speaking at the meeting, Law Minister Punjab Raja Muhammad Basharat, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat and Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal said that we had to take special steps to minimize the problems of the common man, especially in Ramadan. There is a requirement that no activity be taken that would endanger one's life due to coronavirus.

Various options including direct cash relief were discussed in the meeting in which electricity bills and other sources were included.

Senior Member board of Revenue and Secretaries of Agriculture, Industries, Livestock and Food Departments also attended the meeting and submitted their proposals for possible relief in Ramadan with regard to their departments.

The meeting was informed that the Deputy Commissioners of 30 districts of Punjab were also voted in favor of not setting up Ramadan Bazaars as the district administrations were already busy due to wheat procurement and anti coronavirus activities.