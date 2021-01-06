COVID-19 pandemic wipes out 81 mln jobs globally: ILO report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :International Labour Organization (ILO), in its latest report, on Wednesday revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out about 81 million jobs during last one year in all over the world.

According to ILO preliminary estimate, unemployment rate was increased from 4.4 per cent in 2019 to somewhere between 5.2 per cent and 5.7 per cent during 2020.

According to a new report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the economic backlash of the pandemic had a devastating effect on jobs and incomes, mostly young people and women, in Asia and the Pacific. As per the report, employment levels contracted in nearly all economies with available quarterly data for 2020 as compared to 2019.

The impact of the crisis has been far-reaching, with underemployment surging as millions of workers are asked to work reduced hours or no hours at all. Overall, working hours in Asia and the Pacific decreased by an estimated 15.2 per cent in the second quarter and by 10.

7 per cent in the third quarter of 2020, relative to pre-crisis levels, the report noted.

"Given the mounting evidence that social protection and employment policies save jobs and incomes, the hope is that the crisis brings about a more permanent and increased investment in elements needed to boost resilience and promote a more people-centred future of work," ILO said.

The report said that working-hour losses are also influenced by millions of persons moving outside the labour force or into unemployment as job creation in the region collapsed. As per ILO preliminary estimate, unemployment rate could increase from 4.4 per cent in 2019 to somewhere between 5.2 per cent and 5.7 per cent in 2020.

The report also warns that the damage to labour markets, the overall size of the fiscal response in the region has been insufficient, especially in the region's developing economies. As a result of fiscal expenditure gaps, the crisis is likely to exacerbate inequalities among countries in the Asia and the Pacific.