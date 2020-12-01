Covid-19 patient dies, 76 more cases reported in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :One more Coronavirus patient died here on Tuesday, taking the death tally in Hyderabad district to 126 while 76 more positive cases were reported.

According to health authorities, Muhammad Hussain s/o Rasool Bux, 65, resident of Dadu district breathed his last at LU hospital Tuesday morning while 76 new positive cases were also reported in Hyderabad district. The number of Covid-19 patients were increasing in Hyderabad and other adjoining districts due to non-observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs), it added.

Smart lockdown imposed in 17 areas of Hyderabad, Qasimabad and Latifabad talukas- identified by the district administration as hot spots.The district administration urged the people to adopt SOPs against pandemic strictly, which were the only way to curb the contagion. On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the local administration has launched an awareness campaign in all four talukas for adopting preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 while action against SOP violation was also underway.