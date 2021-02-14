UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Patient Dies In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 08:50 PM

COVID-19 patient dies in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Another patient died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 30 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Sunday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 451 in the district.

He said that 473 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period. He said that so far 7,399 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,085.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 108 patients, including 54 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 29, including six confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Same Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNEC, Expo Tel Aviv sign strategic MoU to increas ..

9 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman’s Minister of Fore ..

2 hours ago

Daman launches first online smart branch

2 hours ago

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

2 hours ago

RAKEZ, an environment that motivates prosperity

2 hours ago

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.