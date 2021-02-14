COVID-19 patient dies in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Another patient died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 30 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Sunday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 451 in the district.

He said that 473 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period. He said that so far 7,399 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,085.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 108 patients, including 54 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 29, including six confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.