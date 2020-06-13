COVID-19 patient passes away in Peshawar hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Asad Naveed, a COVID 19 positive patient who was getting treatment at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and celebrated his 71th birthday on hospital bed a few days earlier, has passed away on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Asad Naveed, a COVID 19 positive patient who was getting treatment at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and celebrated his 71th birthday on hospital bed a few days earlier, has passed away on Saturday.

According to relatives of Asad Naveed, he breathed his lost during early hours of Saturday and was laid to rest in his ancestral grave yard at 2:00 p.m in accordance with COVID-19 SOPs.

Asad Naveed was a dweller of Peshawar city and was famous for his attractive looks and long mustaches.

He was a businessman but also took part in politics in his young age and elected as Councilor from Kochi Bazar and Mohalla Marvihah area in interior city.

A few days earlier on June 8. 2020 a video of Asad Naveed went viral on social media showing him celebrating his 71th birthday by cutting cake.

"On birthday, late Asad missed his family members and requested the doctor to allow him celebrate the occasion", informed a relative of the deceased.

The doctor on duty and medical staff decided to fulfill the wish of the patient and arranged a cake which Asad cut on his bed.

While cutting the cake, hospital staff including doctor tried to create an environment for the patient to feel himself at home among his relatives by wishing him `Happy Birthday to You' .

Video of birthday celebration by a patient battling with coronavirus in hospital went viral on social media and people appreciated both the patients and the medical staff as well.

Even KP Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra retweeted the video on Tweeter with a caption `Something to make everyone smile'.

Ironically, soon after the passage of celebrating 71th birthday, Asad Naveed breathed his lost and bid farewell to this mortal world.

His death has sent a wave of grief and sorrow in the whole city. Relatives and friends of late Asad Naveed prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in eternal peace.