COVID- 19 patient tally rises in AJK as 3 more tested positive

(@FahadShabbir)

Coronavirus infectious disease (COVID- 19) patient tally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has risen to 14 as three more patients have been tested positive Friday while first victim of virus in the region has been discharged from the Hospital after recovered the illness

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Coronavirus infectious disease (COVID- 19) patient tally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has risen to 14 as three more patients have been tested positive Friday while first victim of virus in the region has been discharged from the Hospital after recovered the illness.

Minister Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi said one patient was tested positive in CMH Rawalakot who had been part of a preaching party and had attended congregation in Raiwind (Punjab) last month and returned home on March 21.

Naqi said all the people who might have met with him were being traced and would be kept in quarantine besides taking their tests.

"Two other patients were tested positive in district headquarter Hospital Bhimber, one infected from her mother while other from a person who had returned from United Kingdom and already had tested positive few days earlier," Dr. Naqi elaborated the details in a statement.

Meanwhile, the first victim of corona virus in AJK has heeled after treatment and has been discharged from the Hospital on Saturday after twice tested negative, the minister informed.

"Liaqat Hussain resident of Plundhari district, a pilgrim return from Iran was admitted in Mirpur Hospital after tested positive on March 17, while his 4 fellows were kept in quarantine. All have been discharged after twice tested negative on April 1 and 2," Dr. Naqi added.

The minister said 92 more coronavirus suspected people had been discharged from quarantines after tested negative while samples of 42 new suspected people had been taken for test.

It may be recalled that in AJK, a total number 385 people have been tested for coronavirus so for and only 14 were found positive while no death has occurred so for and the first one has recovered.

Tests results of 86 people are awaited while 16 suspected patients are reported on Saturday in Muzaffarabad, 22 in new city Hospital in Mirpur and 4 in district headquarter Hospital Bagh whose samples for test have been collected.

A lab in Abbas Institute of Medical sciences (AIMS) conducts the tests of patients from Muzaffarabad division while other divisional and district headquarter Hospitals send their samples to NIH (National Institute of Health) Islamabad for test.