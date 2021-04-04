UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Patients In LRH Increasing, More Than 200 Admitted: Director LRH

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Covid-19 patients in LRH increasing, more than 200 admitted: Director LRH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The number of Covid-19 patients in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) were increasing, more than 200 patients were admitted in hospital, Director LRH Dr. Muhammad Abrar Khan told here on Sunday.

In a media briefing alongwith LRH spokesman Muhammad Asim, he said that Coronavirus patients were being shifted to 500-bed Med-Surge building at LRH and in addition, the Old Pulmonology Unit has also been activated.

He said the new Covid-19 strain was infecting more and more people regarding of their ages and health, so there was an urgent need for having dedicated staff to manage coronavirus patients.

We will go to any length to admit more and more patients of Coronavirus.

Director LRH said the management team under the supervision of the hospital directors were closely monitoring the situation. The doctors of the hospital were doing their best and every possible effort was being made to ensure best healthcare facilities to the corona patients, he added.

The LRH spokesman Muhammad Asim also clarified that there was no oxygen low pressure case in the hospital.

He said to deal with the present situation patients were shifted to other wards last night and everything was under control and all patients were safe.

