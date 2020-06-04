UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Patients Rising Across Country Alarming: Ulema Council

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Covid-19 patients rising across country alarming: Ulema Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Ulema Council and Darul Afta Pakistan have appealed to masses to observe preventive measures against corona-virus pandemic strictly as the number of COVID-19 patients are rising across country alarmingly.

The leadership of PUC and Darul Afta Pakistan urged people to ensure implementation of the directions issued by the government against corona-virus pandemic, reported by private news channel.

They said that mosques and seminaries are fully cooperating with the government in the wake of increasing suspects of the virus.

PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and other ulema said that people should ensure safety of one another in accordance with the teachings of Quran and Sunnah.

