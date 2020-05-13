UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Patients Soar To 453 In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 08:09 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The total number of COVID-19 patients increased to 453 in Sialkot district on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir told the media that the test reports of 32 already quarantined patients were found positive in the district.

Coronavirus tests of three prisoners in Sialkot district jail were also reported positive.

The DC said that all patients had been admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot and Coronavirus Field Hospital Sialkot.

