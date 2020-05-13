COVID-19 patients soar to 453 in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

The total number of COVID-19 patients increased to 453 in Sialkot district on Wednesday

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir told the media that the test reports of 32 already quarantined patients were found positive in the district.

Coronavirus tests of three prisoners in Sialkot district jail were also reported positive.

The DC said that all patients had been admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot and Coronavirus Field Hospital Sialkot.