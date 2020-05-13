UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Patients Tally Reach To 70 In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 08:09 PM

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus COVID-19 patients has increased to70 in Attock on Wednesday with one new case has reported here in district during last 24 hours

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed novel coronavirus COVID-19 patients has increased to70 in Attock on Wednesday with one new case has reported here in district during last 24 hours.

According to data updated by district administration, out of 70 confirmed cases 40 had so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards, while three had succumbed to the virus so far. As per daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner, 16 COVID-19 patients were under treatment at isolation wards of different hospitals of the district and 11 were placed in different quarantine centers across the district including six in Attock city, two in Hazro and three in Fatehjang. According to the health department spokesman, the department collected 4769 samples of suspected patients from throughout the district, in which as many as 1373 were tested negative.

The district focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi informed this scribe that the newly detected case belong to city area and admitted in combined military hospital Attock. He said that the man get infected with novel coronavirus COVID-19 due to local transmission as he has no travel history. Mr Niazi said that number of suspected cases in the district also keep escalating as their tally reach to 1705 patients while result of 262 are still awaited. He said that the three cops, including two belongs to elite commando section of Hazro are stable at the quarantine centre Hazro and their native areas are also kept under lockdown and quarantined to check the spread of virus in these area.

