COVID-19 patients tally reaches 1766 in Sialkot

The total number of the confirmed coronavirus patients reached to 1766 in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The total number of the confirmed coronavirus patients reached to 1766 in the district.

Senior officials of Sialkot health department said on Wednesday that the coronavirus test reports of 42 already quarantined people received positive, due to which the total number increased to 1766 in the district.